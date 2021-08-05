Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty region

    Almaty rgn logs 320 daily cases of COVID-19

    5 August 2021, 13:16

    ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM – Almaty region has reported 320 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    As of August 5, Almaty region’s coronavirus tally stands at 33,659, of which 22,342 are symptomatic.

    Almaty region’s Alakolsk district has reported a 1.7% growth in weekly COVID-19 cases, Balkhashsk district – 1.2%, Yeskeldinsk – 1.4%, Ili – 1.0%, Karasay – 1.8%, Karatalksk – 1.3% Kerbulaksk – 1.4%, Raiymbek – 1.1%, Sarkansk – 1.2%, and Kapshagay city – 1.2%.

    566,973 people have so far received the first component of COVID-19 vaccine and 416,692 - both components, including 11,930 civil servants, 23,397 health workers, 38,292 teachers, 199 media reps, 4,394 persons with chronic disease, and 442,581 people of other groups, in Almaty region.

    Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty region Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    Head of State Tokayev receives Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev
    Another rising respiratory virus in U.S. draws concern
    Foreign media about Kazakhstan: European Parliament meeting on reforms, booming international air travel, grain exports and Silk Road adventure
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible