Almaty rgn logs 320 daily cases of COVID-19

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
5 August 2021, 13:16
ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM – Almaty region has reported 320 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As of August 5, Almaty region’s coronavirus tally stands at 33,659, of which 22,342 are symptomatic.

Almaty region’s Alakolsk district has reported a 1.7% growth in weekly COVID-19 cases, Balkhashsk district – 1.2%, Yeskeldinsk – 1.4%, Ili – 1.0%, Karasay – 1.8%, Karatalksk – 1.3% Kerbulaksk – 1.4%, Raiymbek – 1.1%, Sarkansk – 1.2%, and Kapshagay city – 1.2%.

566,973 people have so far received the first component of COVID-19 vaccine and 416,692 - both components, including 11,930 civil servants, 23,397 health workers, 38,292 teachers, 199 media reps, 4,394 persons with chronic disease, and 442,581 people of other groups, in Almaty region.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.


Almaty region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
