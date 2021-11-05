Almaty rgn expects delivery of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM – Almaty region expects delivery of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the health office of Almaty region, delivery of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines is expected in the region. To that end, two freezers with ultra-low temperature to store 70,000 doses have been procured. The vaccine is expected to be administered to expectant mothers and teenagers aged from 12 to 17.

As of November 4, 2021, 130 new cases of the COVID-19 virus have been registered in Almaty region, with the growth rate of 0.3%. 3,786 people, 1,014 of whom are receiving hospital treatment, are under observation of health workers.

It is said that KZT13.8bn has been provided from the local budget to fight COVID-19, including KZT8.8bn to fight the second wave of the coronavirus infection as well as procure 180 ambulances and 12 mobile medical complexes.

The vaccination campaign against the flu has been wrapped up in the region. According to Arman Dzhansengirov, as of November 4, 280,485 people or 91% of the eligible contingent and 13% of the total population have been immunized against the flu.