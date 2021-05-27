Almaty rgn channels KZT 14 bln for battling against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «It is planned to vaccinate 1.1 mln people in Almaty region,» Governor Amandyk Battalov said.

He also said that the local budget allocated KZT 14 bln to fight against COVID-19 in 2020-2021. 3 tomographic scanners, 18 X-ray apparatuses, 219 lung ventilators, 180 ambulances, 12 mobile medical complexes were acquired. A 200-bed modular hospital was built in Taldykorgan in a short period of time.

He also said it is planned to build 109 medical facilities in the remote districts by 2025, including 23 this year.

The Governor also briefed on vaccination rates. 410,000 doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 were delivered to the region. 211,000 were administered the first shot, 119,000 the second shot. He stressed that the epidemiological situation is under control.



