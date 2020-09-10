Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty region

    Almaty rgn allocates over KZT7bn to face possible second wave of COVID-19

    10 September 2020, 15:59

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – Additional funds to the tune of 7.3 billion tenge have been allocated from the regional budget in Almaty region as part of the region’s efforts to prepare for the possible second wave of the COVID-19 infection, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the regional administration, the funds will be used to better equip hospitals. Thus, 10 oxygen stations, 150 ventilators, 100 oxygen concentrators, 3 CT scans and 3 X-ray machines will be acquired. Pharmaceuticals worth 500 million tenge will be purchased.

    It is also said that 75% of the region’s fleet of emergency vehicles has been renewed.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty region Coronavirus COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kyzylorda rgn provides up to KZT38bn to imporve roads
    Another rising respiratory virus in U.S. draws concern
    Foreign media about Kazakhstan: European Parliament meeting on reforms, booming international air travel, grain exports and Silk Road adventure
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible