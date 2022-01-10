Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Almaty restores operation of over 40 bus routes

Kudrenok Tatyana
10 January 2022, 20:04
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almaty authorities are making sure to restore the routine operation of public transport in the city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Almaty’s city mobility department, buses are set to run along 41 routes in the city starting from 11 January. The public transport will run with a 20-30-minute interval.

Public transport is set to function from 7:45 am until 20:00 pm in Almaty city.

On Sunday the city authorities managed to restore operation of 11 routes of buses following disturbances in Almaty.


