Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Almaty residents urged to avoid places of mass gatherings due to new COVID strain

    30 November 2021, 14:45

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Residents of Almaty city are highly recommended to avoid places of mass gatherings due to the new strain of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Deputy head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department of Almaty city Assel Kalykova told a press briefing on Tuesday that new Omicron strain may possibly trigger a new wave of the pandemic with severe consequences.

    Ms Kalykova reminded that despite that fact that Almaty city is in the ‘green’ zone for the COVID-19 spread the city reported 641 new COVID-19 cases in the past week.

    «The epidemiological situation in the world is getting worse as new quarantines and travel restrictions are imposed. It is all due to the Omicron strain recently detected in South Africa,» she stressed, urging the residents of Almaty city to avoid the places of mass gatherings, especially on holidays and during the weekends. She also called on the residents to get vaccinated.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan made a decision to suspend air communication with Egypt. Also, travelers from the countries were the Omicron strain has been reported will have to self-isolate for seven days upon arrival to Kazakhstan even if their PCR tests is negative.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Huawei Vice President on unique value of Huawei Cloud for Central Asian market
    Over 420 tick bite cases recorded in Zhambyl region
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    New children’s hospital opens in Karaganda
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays