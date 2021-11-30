Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Almaty residents urged to avoid places of mass gatherings due to new COVID strain

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
30 November 2021, 14:45
Almaty residents urged to avoid places of mass gatherings due to new COVID strain

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Residents of Almaty city are highly recommended to avoid places of mass gatherings due to the new strain of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Deputy head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department of Almaty city Assel Kalykova told a press briefing on Tuesday that new Omicron strain may possibly trigger a new wave of the pandemic with severe consequences.

Ms Kalykova reminded that despite that fact that Almaty city is in the ‘green’ zone for the COVID-19 spread the city reported 641 new COVID-19 cases in the past week.

«The epidemiological situation in the world is getting worse as new quarantines and travel restrictions are imposed. It is all due to the Omicron strain recently detected in South Africa,» she stressed, urging the residents of Almaty city to avoid the places of mass gatherings, especially on holidays and during the weekends. She also called on the residents to get vaccinated.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan made a decision to suspend air communication with Egypt. Also, travelers from the countries were the Omicron strain has been reported will have to self-isolate for seven days upon arrival to Kazakhstan even if their PCR tests is negative.


Almaty   Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region