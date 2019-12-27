Go to the main site
    Almaty residents line up to donate blood for plane crash victims

    27 December 2019, 15:12

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Residents of Almaty responded to an appeal to donate blood for victims of the crash of Bek Air plane, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    As Almaty Akimat previously reported, residents of the city were urged to donate blood for victims of the airplane crash.

    The Bek Air plane en route Almaty-Nur-Sultan jetted off from Almaty at 7:05 a.m. 95 passengers and 5 crew members were reportedly onboard.

    According to preliminary data, the death toll is 12 people.

    A special commission led by Prime Minister Askar Mamin will investigate the causes of the plane crash.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his condolences to the families of those killed in the crash and noted that the perpetrators would be severely punished. He declared the 28th of December 2019 the day of national mourning.

    All Bek Air and Fokker-100 flights in Kazakhstan are suspended pending the investigation of the crash.

    Alzhanova Raushan

