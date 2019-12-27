Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Accidents

Almaty residents line up to donate blood for plane crash victims

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
27 December 2019, 15:12
Almaty residents line up to donate blood for plane crash victims

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Residents of Almaty responded to an appeal to donate blood for victims of the crash of Bek Air plane, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As Almaty Akimat previously reported, residents of the city were urged to donate blood for victims of the airplane crash.

The Bek Air plane en route Almaty-Nur-Sultan jetted off from Almaty at 7:05 a.m. 95 passengers and 5 crew members were reportedly onboard.

According to preliminary data, the death toll is 12 people.

A special commission led by Prime Minister Askar Mamin will investigate the causes of the plane crash.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his condolences to the families of those killed in the crash and noted that the perpetrators would be severely punished. He declared the 28th of December 2019 the day of national mourning.

All Bek Air and Fokker-100 flights in Kazakhstan are suspended pending the investigation of the crash.

Incidents   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty