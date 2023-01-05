Go to the main site
      Almaty

    Almaty residents lay flowers to Tagzym memorial

    5 January 2023, 14:52

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almaty residents honored the memory of the victims of the January unrest by laying flowers to the Tagzym memorial, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Attending the remembrance ceremony were public figures and the city authorities.

    Akim (mayor) of Almaty city Erbolat Dossayev, president of the National Academy of Science Murat Zhurinov, writer and laureate of the State Prize of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nurlan Orazalin, rector of the Turan University Rakhman Alshanov, editor-in-chief of Ana tili newspaper Kali Sarsenbai, editor-in-chief of Zhuldyz magazine Mereke Kulkenov and many others visited a local mosque to attend a special ceremony in memory of the victims of the January events where they were reminded of the importance of peace and accord.

    The Tagzym memorial was unveiled in Almaty in December 2022 with the participation of the Head of State.


    Photo: Akimat of the city of Almaty

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty Kazakhstan January tragedy Qantar tragedy
