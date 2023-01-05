Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty

Almaty residents lay flowers to Tagzym memorial

5 January 2023, 14:52
Almaty residents lay flowers to Tagzym memorial

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almaty residents honored the memory of the victims of the January unrest by laying flowers to the Tagzym memorial, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Attending the remembrance ceremony were public figures and the city authorities.

Akim (mayor) of Almaty city Erbolat Dossayev, president of the National Academy of Science Murat Zhurinov, writer and laureate of the State Prize of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nurlan Orazalin, rector of the Turan University Rakhman Alshanov, editor-in-chief of Ana tili newspaper Kali Sarsenbai, editor-in-chief of Zhuldyz magazine Mereke Kulkenov and many others visited a local mosque to attend a special ceremony in memory of the victims of the January events where they were reminded of the importance of peace and accord.

The Tagzym memorial was unveiled in Almaty in December 2022 with the participation of the Head of State.


Photo: Akimat of the city of Almaty

Related news
Earthquake hits south of Almaty
Many policemen still under treatment after January unrest - Minister
Avalanche slides down mountain in Almaty
Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agree on joint construction of Kambarata HPP-1
Tokayev meets with Financial Monitoring Agency Chairman Zhanat Elimanov
Kazakhstan records surge in COVID cases since last November
5.2mm of snow falls in Astana overnight
Roads reopen as winter storm eases in Kazakhstan
Science financing doubles in Kazakhstan since 2019
Kazakh President receives Interior Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov
Kazakhstan increases science funding
News Partner
Popular
1 Social reforms in Kazakhstan in 2022
2 Precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Jan 6
3 January 6. Today's Birthdays
4 S. Korea’s COVID-19 cases fall below 60,000 amid tighter quarantine steps for incoming travelers
5 Over 200 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

News