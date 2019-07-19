Go to the main site
    Almaty residents bringing flowers to Denis Ten Memorial

    19 July 2019, 12:50

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Starting this morning, Almatyresidents have been bringing flowers to Denis Ten Memorial, Kazinform correspondentreports.

    Denis Ten Memorial was unveiled in June this year at the intersection of Kurmangazy and Baiseitova streets, where the figure skater was fatally wounded by car thieves.

    Exactly one year passed since the death of the prominent Kazakhstani figure skater.

    Denis Ten was killed on 19thJuly 2019 at the age of 25. He was attacked and stabbed by car thieves in thestreets of Almaty. Despite enormous efforts of the medical staff, Denis diedat the hospital of the massive blood loss.

    The commemorative plaque and memorial to the figure skater were unveiled in Almaty. It is planned to annually hold an international figure skating tournament and to open the Figure Skating Academy named after Denis Ten. The special non-governmental foundation (Denis Ten Foundation) is now operating to implement his plans and projects


    «Denis Ten - The Greatest Show,» a documentary about the late Kazakhstani figure skater, was released on February23 in Almaty.

    The «Friends of Denis» ice show will be held July 20 in Almaty. Such figure skating stars as Mao Asada, Yelena Radionova, Tatiana Tarasova, Kaitlyn Weaver, Andrew Poje, Ivan Bukin, Alexandra Stepanova will perform at the event.

    Denis Ten was the 2014 Olympic bronze medalist, World silver and bronze medalist (in 2013 and 2015, respectively), gold medalist of the 2015 Four Continents Championships and the 2011 Asian Winter Games, multiple-time winner of various ISU international tournaments, four-time champion of Kazakhstan.

