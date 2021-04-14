Go to the main site
    Almaty reports surge in COVID-19 cases

    14 April 2021, 20:14

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Deputy head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department of Almaty Assel Kalykova said that the rate and number of new coronavirus infections would reduce when the third of the country's population builds a tolerance to the virus.

    According to her, the number of new COVID-19 cases keeps on growing in Almaty. All depends on vaccination rates and observance of preventive measures. Situation in the city is far from optimistic.

    She stressed that since the beginning of 2021 the city confirmed 24,378 new cases, 612 for the past 24 hours. 3,607 cases were registered in January, 2,945 in February, 9,525 in March and 8,301 cases were detected between April 1 and 13.

    She urges people to strictly adhere to anti-COVID measures and get the vaccine.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

