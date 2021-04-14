Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Almaty reports surge in COVID-19 cases

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
14 April 2021, 20:14
Almaty reports surge in COVID-19 cases

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Deputy head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department of Almaty Assel Kalykova said that the rate and number of new coronavirus infections would reduce when the third of the country's population builds a tolerance to the virus.

According to her, the number of new COVID-19 cases keeps on growing in Almaty. All depends on vaccination rates and observance of preventive measures. Situation in the city is far from optimistic.

She stressed that since the beginning of 2021 the city confirmed 24,378 new cases, 612 for the past 24 hours. 3,607 cases were registered in January, 2,945 in February, 9,525 in March and 8,301 cases were detected between April 1 and 13.

She urges people to strictly adhere to anti-COVID measures and get the vaccine.

Almaty   Coronavirus  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital