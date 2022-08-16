Go to the main site
    Almaty reports 79 fresh daily COVID-19 cases

    16 August 2022 22:07

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 79 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 71 symptomatic ones, have been registered in Almaty city in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Almaty city’s health office, COVID-19 hospital treatment is provided to 68 people in the city.

    In total, 656 are under home observation by mobile primary health care and telemedicine center’s teams.

    As of August 16, a total of 1,242,821 people have been given the first component of vaccines against COVID-19 and 1,209,454 the second component in Almaty.

    Those revaccinated number 617,249 in the city. Pfizer vaccine has been administered to 119,101 Almaty citizens.

    There are 88 COVID-19 vaccination sites across the city.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

