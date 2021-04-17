Almaty reports 4-digit COVID-19 recoveries over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 2,892 COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city is the only area of Kazakhstan to log four-digit COVID-19 recoveries - 1,590. Triple-digit COVID-19 recovered cases have been reported in Kostanay region – 230, Almaty region – 191, Nur-Sultan city – 188, Karaganda region – 152, and Aktobe region – 135.

99 more have defeated the virus in West Kazakhstan region.

66 more recoveries have been registered in Akmola region, 43 in East Kazakhstan region, 38 in Pavlodar region, 37 in North Kazakhstan region, 33 in Kyzylorda region, 26 in Mangistau region, 20 in Shymkent city, 19 in Atyrau region, 13 in Zhambyl region, and 12 in Turkestan region.

Nationwide, the number of COVID-19 recoveries has totaled 244,517.



