Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      для ANSA

    Almaty reports 4-digit COVID-19 recoveries over past day

    17 April 2021, 10:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 2,892 COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Almaty city is the only area of Kazakhstan to log four-digit COVID-19 recoveries - 1,590. Triple-digit COVID-19 recovered cases have been reported in Kostanay region – 230, Almaty region – 191, Nur-Sultan city – 188, Karaganda region – 152, and Aktobe region – 135.

    99 more have defeated the virus in West Kazakhstan region.

    66 more recoveries have been registered in Akmola region, 43 in East Kazakhstan region, 38 in Pavlodar region, 37 in North Kazakhstan region, 33 in Kyzylorda region, 26 in Mangistau region, 20 in Shymkent city, 19 in Atyrau region, 13 in Zhambyl region, and 12 in Turkestan region.

    Nationwide, the number of COVID-19 recoveries has totaled 244,517.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Another rising respiratory virus in U.S. draws concern
    Foreign media about Kazakhstan: European Parliament meeting on reforms, booming international air travel, grain exports and Silk Road adventure
    Japan's fertility rate drops for 7th straight year in 2022
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region