Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  для ANSA

Almaty reports 4-digit COVID-19 recoveries over past day

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
17 April 2021, 10:39
Almaty reports 4-digit COVID-19 recoveries over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 2,892 COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city is the only area of Kazakhstan to log four-digit COVID-19 recoveries - 1,590. Triple-digit COVID-19 recovered cases have been reported in Kostanay region – 230, Almaty region – 191, Nur-Sultan city – 188, Karaganda region – 152, and Aktobe region – 135.

99 more have defeated the virus in West Kazakhstan region.

66 more recoveries have been registered in Akmola region, 43 in East Kazakhstan region, 38 in Pavlodar region, 37 in North Kazakhstan region, 33 in Kyzylorda region, 26 in Mangistau region, 20 in Shymkent city, 19 in Atyrau region, 13 in Zhambyl region, and 12 in Turkestan region.

Nationwide, the number of COVID-19 recoveries has totaled 244,517.


Almaty   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital