Almaty region vaccinates more than 234,000 against COVID-19

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 June 2021, 13:47
ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM As of June 7 Almaty region recorded 26,448 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases, including 16,582 symptomatic.

The growth rate dropped from 0.4% to 0.2% as compared to the past 2 weeks. The most cases were registered in the last week in Balkhash, Yeskeldi, Sarkan districts, the sanitary and epidemiological control department of the region reports.

For the past 24 hours the region detected 54 new coronavirus cases, including 26 asymptomatic. Out of which 13 are children aged under 14. 25,324 patients were discharged from hospitals as of today, 21 over the last 24 hours.

234,086 people were administered the first dose of the vaccine against coronavirus, 139,006 the second so far.


Almaty region   Coronavirus   COVID-19  
