    Almaty region strengthens quarantine measures

    24 June 2020, 20:12

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – Almaty region will strengthen quarantine measures to prevent spread of COVID-19, Kazinform reports referring to the coronavirus2020.kz Telegram channel.

    The Chief sanitary doctor of Almaty region Kairat Baimukhambetov has adopted a corresponding decision today.

    It is prohibited to hold meetings, conferences, forums, seminars and other events of mass gatherings.

    Operation of public catering facilities, with the capacity of more than 30 seats, and in open summer areas with the capacity of more than 50 seats will be suspended.

    Shopping and entertainment centers, religious facilities, educational centers, art clubs, places of children's leisure and additional training, correctional rooms for children and preschool organizations will be closed.

    Planned hospitalization and primary health care organizations' preventive works, screening (professional examinations), planned dental care, medical rehabilitation had been put on hold. The exceptions are: routine immunization of the population, medical manipulations for health reasons, admission and screening of pregnant women.

    Alzhanova Raushan

