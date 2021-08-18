Go to the main site
    Almaty region sets daily COVID-19 cases record

    18 August 2021, 12:30

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty region set a record for daily COVID-19 cases with 477 new infections, sanitary and epidemiological control department of the region reports.

    As of August 18, 2021 there were detected 38,063 laboratory conformed coronavirus cases, including 26,132 symptomatic. The growth rate as compared to the past 2 weeks increased from 0.9% to 1.0%. The most cases in the past week were observed in Alakol, Karatal, Balkhash, Panfilovsky districts.

    68 out of 477 new cases are children under 14.

    30,324 patients were discharged from hospitals, 76 for the last 24 hours.

    689,255 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine 1st component were delivered to the region, including Gam-COVID-Vac, Hayat-Vax, QazVac, CoronaVac and Sinopharm vaccines.

    627,057 locals got the vaccine 1st dose, 493,137 the 2nd.


