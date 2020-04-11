Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Almaty region’s philanthropist provides local medical institutions with coronavirus detection tests

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
11 April 2020, 11:11
TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – Supporters of Almaty region are actively partaking in the prevention and fight against coronavirus, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Another gesture of goodwill was demonstrated by businessman Nurlan Belgibayev, who handed over 60 units of rapid tests for the detection of coronavirus to medical workers of Alakol district.

These test systems are actively used in China and have shown their effectiveness. The rapid tests are worth one million tenge.

As noted in the Akimat, in total, patrons have allocated over 60 million tenge to support the district. These funds were used to purchase food baskets and disinfectants for families in need.


Almaty region   Coronavirus   Social support  
