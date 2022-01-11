Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Almaty region reports surge in COVID-19 cases after New Years holidays

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
11 January 2022, 21:14
TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – COVID-19 incidence rate increased from 0.02% to 0.04% in Almaty region in the past couple of weeks, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Number of fresh COVID-19 cases registered daily in the region stands at 25-30 on average, according to the regional sanitary and epidemiological control department.

Since 1 January 2021 till 10 January 2022 the region recorded 50,847 COVID-19 cases. The largest number of COVID-19 cases is usually reported among people aged 50 and more – 39.7%.

The region added 29 COVID-19 cases in the past day. Recent surge in the new COVID-19 cases is reported in five districts of the region.

The department called on the residents of Almaty region to vaccinate and revaccinate against the coronavirus infection as well as to observe all COVID curbs in place.

As for vaccination figures, as of 11 January 2022 900,362 people were inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines. 839,646 people were fully immunized against COVID-19 in Almaty region.


Almaty region   Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
