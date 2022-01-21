Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Almaty region reports over 460 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24h

Kudrenok Tatyana
21 January 2022, 11:29
ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM – In the past day Almaty region documented 467 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the regional sanitary and epidemiological control department, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and through 21 January 2022, Almaty region registered a total of 61,220 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19. 46,175 COVID-19 patients had corresponding symptoms.

467 fresh daily infections were added in the past day, including 72 symptomless cases. Of 467, 67 COVID-19 cases were recorded among children under 14.

To date, 916,417 people (or 76% of eligible population) were inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID-19 vaccines in the region. The second component was administered to 854,169 people (or 71% of eligible population).

62,252 people, including 47,830 teenagers, 3,508 pregnant women and 9,308 nursing mothers, were vaccinated with the first dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. 27,438 people, including 21,810 teenagers, 1,501 pregnant women and 4,127 nursing mothers, were fully immunized with Pfizer vaccine.


