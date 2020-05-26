Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty region

    Almaty region reports new COVID-19 cases

    26 May 2020, 13:27

    TALDYRKOGAN. KAZINFORM – 12 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Almaty region, Kazinfrm reports.

    Local authorities confirmed that seven cases of the COVID-19 had been detected in Talgar district, four – in Taldyrkogan city and 1 –in Yenbekshi district. Of 12, 11 were in contact with the patients infected with the coronavirus.

    All 12 new patients have been isolated and later transferred to a local infectious hospital. The local authorities are yet to identify their close contacts.

    As of today, 300 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Almaty region. No coronavirus-related deaths have been detected there.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty region Coronavirus COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Over 420 tick bite cases recorded in Zhambyl region
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible