Almaty region reports new COVID-19 cases

Kudrenok Tatyana
26 May 2020, 13:27
TALDYRKOGAN. KAZINFORM – 12 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Almaty region, Kazinfrm reports.

Local authorities confirmed that seven cases of the COVID-19 had been detected in Talgar district, four – in Taldyrkogan city and 1 –in Yenbekshi district. Of 12, 11 were in contact with the patients infected with the coronavirus.

All 12 new patients have been isolated and later transferred to a local infectious hospital. The local authorities are yet to identify their close contacts.

As of today, 300 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Almaty region. No coronavirus-related deaths have been detected there.


