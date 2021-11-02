Almaty region reports almost 90 fresh COVID-19 cases

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – 89 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in Almaty region in the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the regional sanitary and epidemiological control department, as of 2 November 2021, 55,611 laboratory confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in the region since the start of the global pandemic. Of these, 41,360 were symptomatic.

In the past 24 hours, the region has added 89 fresh infections, while COVID-19 incidence rate has grown by 0.2%. Of 89, five COVID-19 cases had no symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

Of 89 newly registered COVID-19 cases, seven have been detected among teenagers aged 14 and less, four among schoolchildren and two among students.

Since the beginning of the year, 905,020 doses of the first component and 895,150 doses of the second component of anti-COVID vaccines have been delivered to Almaty region.

The department added in a statement that 91,453 doses of the first component and 159,226 doses of the second component are left in the region. As of 2 November 2021, 813,567 people or 68% have been inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines, while the second component has been administered to 735,924 people or 61%.



