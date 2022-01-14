Almaty region reports a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Almaty region recorded a sharp rebound in new COVID-19 cases. 257 cases were reported last day against 133 detected the previous day, Kazinform reports.

As of January, 14 the region registered 58,439 laboratory confirmed cases, including 43,814 symptomatic. The growth rates increased for the past two weeks from 0.02% to 0.14%. the most growth recorded in the past week in Alakol district of 0.23%.

17 out of 257 cases are children aged under 14.

Notably, 904,541 people were administered the 1st dose of the coronavirus vaccine that is 75% of eligible population. 845,003 people that is 70% of eligible population received both doses.

There are 318 vaccination sites in the region.

Vaccination of teens, pregnant women and nursing moms started in the region. 49,813 were given the Pfizer vaccine.

Notably, revaccination started on November 22, 2021. 67,311 were boosted or given the 3rd dose.