Almaty region reports 60 new COVID-19 cases in past day

Kudrenok Tatyana
17 November 2021, 21:11
TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – 60 new cases of the coronavirus infection has been registered in Almaty region in the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The sanitary and epidemiological control department of Almaty region said in a statement that 56,754 laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Almaty region as of November 17. Of these, 42,339 COVID-19 cases were symptomatic.

Higher than average COVID-19 incidence rate is observed in the cities of Taldykorgan and Tekeli as well as seven districts of the region.

In the past day the region has added 60 fresh infections, including 5 symptomless cases. Of 60, 3 COVID-19 cases were detected among teenagers.

To date, 839,138 (70%) of people in Almaty region have been inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines, while the second component has been administered to 763,791 people.


