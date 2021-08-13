Almaty region reports 300 cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hrs

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM –300 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection have been added in Almaty region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As of August 13, the total COVID-19 caseload stands at 36,123, of which 24,477 are symptomatic, in Almaty region. The COVID-19 incidence rate is estimated at 1,690 per 100 thousand people. COVID-19 cases have grown by 0.9% over the past two weeks.

300 fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in the region over the past day, with a daily growth of 0.8%. Of the daily infections, 262 are with symptoms and 38 are without symptoms. 41 children under 14 have been reported to contract the virus as well as 24 schoolchildren and one student.

Most daily coronavirus infections have been reported in Talgykorgan city – 83, Ili district – 35, Yenbekshikazakh district – 27, Talgar district – 24, and Alakol district – 17.

29,051 people have so far beaten the virus in the region. 59 people have been discharged from hospitals and 47 released from home isolation over the past day.

Almaty region has received a total of 679,255 doses of the first COVID-19 vaccine component since the start of the year.

607,007 people have received the first COVID-19 vaccine jab and 470,625 – both jabs in Almaty region. Those vaccinated include 12,093 civil servants, 23,507 health workers, 38,787 teachers 5,082 people with chronic diseases, and 479,681 people of different spheres.