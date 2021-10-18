Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty region

Almaty region reports 1,457 coronavirus cases in schoolchildren since beginning of Sept

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
18 October 2021, 12:43
Almaty region reports 1,457 coronavirus cases in schoolchildren since beginning of Sept

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – 1,231 schoolchildren have contracted the coronavirus infection while attending schools since the start of September in Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Almaty region’s sanitary epidemiological control department, from September 1 to October 18, 2021, 1,457 cases of the coronavirus infection were detected in schoolchildren. Of these, 215 contracted the virus during the summer holidays, 1,231 when attending schools, while 31 said to be infected despite studying online.

As of today, 189 classes with a total of 3,725 schoolchildren have been switched to distant learning.

As of October 18, 2021, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 stands at 53,893 in Almaty region, including 39,841 symptomatic ones.

Notably, Almaty region has registered 107 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.


Almaty region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires