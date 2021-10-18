Almaty region reports 1,457 coronavirus cases in schoolchildren since beginning of Sept

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – 1,231 schoolchildren have contracted the coronavirus infection while attending schools since the start of September in Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Almaty region’s sanitary epidemiological control department, from September 1 to October 18, 2021, 1,457 cases of the coronavirus infection were detected in schoolchildren. Of these, 215 contracted the virus during the summer holidays, 1,231 when attending schools, while 31 said to be infected despite studying online.

As of today, 189 classes with a total of 3,725 schoolchildren have been switched to distant learning.

As of October 18, 2021, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 stands at 53,893 in Almaty region, including 39,841 symptomatic ones.

Notably, Almaty region has registered 107 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.