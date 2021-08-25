Almaty region registered over 300 COVID-19 cases in past day

ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM – Almaty region has reported 358 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As of August 25, Almaty region’s coronavirus tally stands at 40,846, of which 28,500 are symptomatic. The COVID-19 incidence rate is estimated at 1,911.0 per 100 thousand people in the region.

The COVID-19 growth rate has risen from 0.9% to 1.0% over the past two weeks.

Almaty region’s Alakolsk district has reported a 1.8% growth in weekly COVID-19 cases, Balkhashsk district – 1.6%, Yeskeldinsk district – 1.5%, Karatalksk district – 1.4% Kerbulaksk district – 1.1%, Koksu district – 1.2%, Sarkansk district – 1.8%, Kegensk district – 1.8%, and Tekeli city – 1.1%.

The region has registered 358 COVID-19 cases, including 301 symptomatic and 57 asymptomatic ones, over the past day, with the growth rate of 0.9%. Of the 358 daily cases, 49 have been reported in children under 14, 25 in schoolchildren and four in college and university students.

Of the 358, nine cases have been registered in Aksu district, nine in Alakolsk district, 17 in Balkhash district, 29 in Yenbekshikazakh district, 15 in Yeskeldinsk district, 23 in Zhambyl district, 15 in Ili, 25 in Karasai district, 13 in Karatalsk district, six in Kegensk, five in Kerbulak district, 13 in Koksu district, 21 in Panfilov district, one in Raiymbek district, four in Sarkan district, 30 in Talgar district, 12 in Uyghur district, 97 in Taldykorgan city, 12 in Tekeli city, and two in the city of Kapchagay.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.