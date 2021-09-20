Almaty region registered over 166 COVID-19 cases in past day

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – Almaty region has reported 166 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As of September 20, Almaty region’s coronavirus tally stands at 48,745, of which 35,312 are symptomatic. The COVID-19 incidence rate is estimated at 2,280.6 per 100 thousand people in the region.

The COVID-19 growth rate has dropped from 0.6 to 0.5% over the past two weeks.

Weekly COVID-19 cases have grown by 0.6% in Almaty region’s Alakolsk district, 0.6% in Yenbekshikazakh district, 0.6% in Kerbulaksk district, 0.8% in Raiymbeksk district, 0.9% in Sarkansk district, and 0.6% in Taldykorgan city.

The region has registered 166 COVID-19 cases, including 148 symptomatic and 18 asymptomatic ones, over the past day, with the growth rate of 0.3%. Of the 166 daily cases, 45 have been reported in children under 14, 14 in schoolchildren, six in college and university students, and three in teachers.

Of the 166, three cases have been registered in Aksu district, two in Balkhash district, 11 in Yenbekshikazakh district, six in Yeskeldinsk district, nine in Zhambyl district, 12 in Ili district, 12 in Karasai district, five in Kerbulak district, seven in Koksu district, nine in Panfilov district, four in Raiymbek district, 12 in Talgar district, five in Uyghur district, and 69 in Taldykorgan city.

So far, 731,837 residents of Almaty region have received the first COVID-19 vaccine jab and 619,905 – both jabs.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.



