Almaty region records rise in COVID-19 cases

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
24 January 2022, 12:14
TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM The COVID-19 growth rates in Almaty region grew by 0.7% for the past 2 weeks, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.

Since the pandemic outbreak there were detected 61,619 coronavirus cases, including 47,312 symptomatic.

The incidence rate per 100,000 population reached 2872,5. The growth rates rose from 0.4% to 0.7% for the past 2 weeks. 354 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the past 24 hours. 76 out of them are children under 14 years old, 43 pupils, 5 students, 13 teachers.

As earlier reported, the chief state sanitary doctor toughened guaranine measures as the region remains in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ since the last week.


