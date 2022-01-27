Go to the main site
    Almaty region recorded 454 new COVID-19 cases last day

    27 January 2022, 19:12

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM The COVID-19 cases in Almaty region grew from 0.6% to 0.7%. the region remains in the COVID-19 ‘red zone’, Kazinform reports. 454 new cases, including 112 kids, were recorded in the region.

    «300-350 people are admitted daily to the COVID-19 hospitals,» sanitary and epidemiological control department press secretary Aliya Shagiakhmet told a briefing. The most cases of 41% are recorded among people aged 50 and older, 32.3% among those aged 30-49 years old, 20.1% among persons aged 20-29. 12.8% account for children under 14.

    Vaccination campaign is underway.

    972,498 people were administered the 1st jab of the COVID-19 vaccine, 860,875 received both.

    70,513 were given the Pfizer vaccine 1st shot, while 34,678 fully completed the vaccination cycle. Besides, 133,565 were revaccinated or received the 3rd dose.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

