Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty region

Almaty region: philanthropist donates 15 oxygen concentrators to hospital

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
29 July 2020, 08:38
Almaty region: philanthropist donates 15 oxygen concentrators to hospital

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - A philanthropist, who wished not to be named, donated 15 oxygen concentrators to the regional hospital in the Kerbulak district of Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

It is also noted that five more devices will be delivered in the near future. Thus, the hospital’s needs will be fully covered.

Meanwhile, more than 60 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the region over the past day. In addition, 55 patients diagnosed with pneumonia are currently undergoing treatment in the district hospital, 5 of them are placed in the intensive care unit.


Almaty region   Charity  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10