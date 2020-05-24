Almaty region opens 7th coronavirus lab

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov arrived in Taldykorgan, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Akim of Almaty region.

«He visited the centralized medical laboratory in the city of Taldykorgan. The lab is planned to be opened next week. 7 laboratories of this kind operate in the region. Thus, 3000 people can be tested for coronavirus per a day,» the press service of the regional Akim reports.

Note that the project is being built as part of PPP. The laboratory will be commissioned next week.



