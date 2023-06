Almaty region governor tests positive for COVID-19

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Almaty region Governor Amandyk Batalov was tested positive for COVID-19, the Governor’s press secretary, Galymurat Zhukel, said.

«The Governor is self-isolating now. Unfortunately, the last PCR-tests showed positive results. The Governor has no symptoms,» Zhukel said.

The Governor will work remotely and undergo treatment at self-isolation.