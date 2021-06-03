Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Almaty region confirms 26,216 COVID-19 cases

    3 June 2021, 12:04

    ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM As of June 3 Almaty region confirmed 26,216 COVID-19 cases, including 16,417 symptomatic cases. The growth rate dropped from 0.5% to 0.3% for the past 2 weeks. The largest surge in COVID-19 cases was recorded in Balkhash district, Yeskeldi district up to 0.4%, Ili up to 0.5%, Sarkan district up to 0.8%.

    65 new cases were recorded for the last 24 hours, including 17 asymptomatic.

    223,675 people were administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 133,146 the second shot. Out of 9,249 are public servants, 20,058 health workers, 31,030 teachers, 106 mass media representatives.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Almaty region Coronavirus COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible