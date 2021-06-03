Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Almaty region confirms 26,216 COVID-19 cases

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
3 June 2021, 12:04
ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM As of June 3 Almaty region confirmed 26,216 COVID-19 cases, including 16,417 symptomatic cases. The growth rate dropped from 0.5% to 0.3% for the past 2 weeks. The largest surge in COVID-19 cases was recorded in Balkhash district, Yeskeldi district up to 0.4%, Ili up to 0.5%, Sarkan district up to 0.8%.

65 new cases were recorded for the last 24 hours, including 17 asymptomatic.

223,675 people were administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 133,146 the second shot. Out of 9,249 are public servants, 20,058 health workers, 31,030 teachers, 106 mass media representatives.


