    Almaty region confirms 22,157 COVID-19 cases

    5 May 2021, 15:43

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM As of May 5, Almaty region confirmed 22,157 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 13,258 with symptoms. Above 166,000 were vaccinated against coronavirus, Kazinform reports.

    The growth rate in the region drooped form 1.2% to 0.9% for the past two weeks. For the past 24 hours, 189 more cases were recorded in the region. Out of which 52 are asymptomatic cases. 14,507 people were discharged as of today, 49 for the past 24 hours.

    166,659 people were given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 36,388 the second dose. Since the start of the vaccination drive no adverse reactions were recorded.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

