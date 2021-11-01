Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Almaty region administers both COVID-19 vaccine jabs to over 733 thou residents

Adlet Seilkhanov
1 November 2021, 15:14
TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – 733,442 people or 61% of the eligible population are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As of today, 811,614 people or 68% of the eligible population have been given the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine and 733,442 or 61% of the eligible population both jabs in the region.

Since the beginning of the vaccination drive, Almaty region has received 905,020 doses of the first component of COVID-19 vaccine and 895,150 doses of the second COVID-19 vaccine component. Sputnik V, QazVac, and Sinopharm Vero Cell vaccines against COVID-19 are currently in use in the region.

There are 283 COVID-19 vaccination sites and 73 mobile vaccination sites throughout the region.

Most weekly growths in COVID-19 cases have been reported in Almaty region’s Aksusk district – 0.3%, Alakolsk district – 0.5%, Karatal district 0.3%, Panfilov district – 0.3%, Raiymbeksk district – 0.4%, Uyghur district – 0.4%, and Kapshagay city – 0.4%.

Over the past day, the region has reported 86 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 74 symptomatic and 12 asymptomatic ones, with the growth of 0.2%. Of the fresh daily cases, six have been reported in children under 14.


