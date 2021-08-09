Almaty region administers 1st COVID-19 vaccine jab to over 580,000 residents

ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM – The first jab of COVID-19 vaccine has so far been administered to 583,193 people in Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the sanitary epidemiological department of Almaty region, a total of 679,255 doses of the first COVID-19 vaccine jab have been delivered to the region since the year began.

The first COVID-19 vaccine jab has so far been administered to 583,193 and two jabs to 442,986 residents of Almaty region. The vaccinated include 11,997 civil servants, 23,445 health workers, 38,477 teachers, 4,678 persons with chronic diseases, including diabetes, chronic lung obstructive disease, and respiratory system diseases, and 457,663 people of other spheres.

As of August 9, 2021, the region has reported 34,903 confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection, including 23,421 symptomatic ones. COVID-19 cases have grown by 0.9% over the past two weeks.

Most weekly growths in COVID-19 cases have been reported in Almaty region’s Alakol district – 1.9%, Balkhash district – 1%, Yeskeldinsk district – 1.4%, Karasay district – 1.8%, Karatal district 1.2%, Kerbulak district – 1.8%, Sarkansk district – 1.8%, Kegensk district – 1.7%, and Kapshagay city – 1.4%.

The region has registered 244 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, growing by 0.7% over the previous day. Of the daily infections, 196 are with symptoms and 48 without symptoms.

The region’s COVID-19 recovered cases have totaled 28,673, with 42 patients discharged from hospitals and 43 released from home isolation in the region in the past 24 hours. The hospitals treating coronavirus patients are 46.1% full.



