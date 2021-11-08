Almaty region adds 34 new COVID-19 cases in past day

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – 823,797 people have been vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines in Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The sanitary and epidemiological control department of the region said in a statement that 81,223 doses of the first component and 149,138 doses of the second component of anti-COVID-19 vaccines are left in Almaty region.

As of November 8, 823,797 (69%) people have been inoculated with the first component, while the second one has been administered to 746,691 (62%) of people.

To date the region has registered 56,152 laboratory confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection, including 41,236 COVID-19 cases with symptoms.

In the past day Almaty region has added 34 COVID-19 cases, including one symptomless case.

Recall that as of November 8, 8,409,883 Kazakhstanis have been inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines, while 7,674,577 people have been fully immunized against COVID-19.



