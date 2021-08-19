Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Almaty records over 1,500 new COVID-19 cases

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
19 August 2021, 12:42
Almaty records over 1,500 new COVID-19 cases

ALMATY. KAZINFORM As of August 18 Almaty city registered 1,570 COVID-19 cases, including 1,475 symptomatic. 582 people were discharged from hospitals, 785 were admitted.

6,235 people, including 183 children, are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals. 434 patients are staying in the intensive care units, 64 are on life support, the city healthcare department reports.

As of today 13,818 patients are monitored by telemedicine centre, 13,263 of them are having mild and moderate symptoms, 554 asymptomatic.

For the past 24 hours 5,153 people received the 1st dose of the vaccine against COVID-19, 6,276 the 2nd dose. Since February 1 up to August 18, 828,376 people got the 1st jab, 655,235 the 2nd. 109,203 of them are people aged 60 and older.


Almaty   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region