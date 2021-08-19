Almaty records over 1,500 new COVID-19 cases

ALMATY. KAZINFORM As of August 18 Almaty city registered 1,570 COVID-19 cases, including 1,475 symptomatic. 582 people were discharged from hospitals, 785 were admitted.

6,235 people, including 183 children, are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals. 434 patients are staying in the intensive care units, 64 are on life support, the city healthcare department reports.

As of today 13,818 patients are monitored by telemedicine centre, 13,263 of them are having mild and moderate symptoms, 554 asymptomatic.

For the past 24 hours 5,153 people received the 1st dose of the vaccine against COVID-19, 6,276 the 2nd dose. Since February 1 up to August 18, 828,376 people got the 1st jab, 655,235 the 2nd. 109,203 of them are people aged 60 and older.