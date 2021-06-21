Almaty records 115 new COVID-19 cases

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Almaty healthcare department comments on coronavirus situation in the city, Kazinform reports.

As of June 20 the city recorded 115 new COVID-19 cases (local), including 101 symptomatic. 12 patients were discharged from COVID-19 hospitals, while 38 were admitted. 665 are staying in hospitals, 56 at the intensive care units, while 10 on life support.

Since February 1 up to June 20 some 375,340 people were vaccinated against COVID-19, 2,426 for the past 24 hours. Out of which 45,304 are older than 60.

There are 211 vaccination rooms in the city.