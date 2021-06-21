Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty

Almaty records 115 new COVID-19 cases

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
21 June 2021, 14:10
Almaty records 115 new COVID-19 cases

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Almaty healthcare department comments on coronavirus situation in the city, Kazinform reports.

As of June 20 the city recorded 115 new COVID-19 cases (local), including 101 symptomatic. 12 patients were discharged from COVID-19 hospitals, while 38 were admitted. 665 are staying in hospitals, 56 at the intensive care units, while 10 on life support.

Since February 1 up to June 20 some 375,340 people were vaccinated against COVID-19, 2,426 for the past 24 hours. Out of which 45,304 are older than 60.

There are 211 vaccination rooms in the city.


Almaty   Coronavirus   COVID-19  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital