Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty

Almaty pulmonologist on COVID-19 survivors’ recovery

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
4 February 2021, 14:15
Almaty pulmonologist on COVID-19 survivors’ recovery

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Pulmonologist, doctor of medical sciences at the City Clinic No.36 Dame Sailanova spoke of recovery of COVID-19 survivors, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the speaker, COVID-19 survivors can feel differently depending on how serious they were infected.

So, patients who were on life support and with 75-80% lung damage can still feel fatigue, experience muscle pains, chest pains, recurrent low-grade temperature, and shortness of breath.

According to her, recovery period takes a month or a year. Resistant areas of pulmonary fibrosis like scars which are detectable only through X-ray remain in the affected regions of the lungs. This can lead to chronic respiratory failure and other lung diseases.

In her words, some COVID-19 survivors have general weakness, early fatigue, irritability, frequent mood swings, sleep disorder, and depression requiring medical treatment.

Those who had severe COVID-19 pneumonia are sent to rehab centers to improve lung ventilation, ease symptoms of anxiety and depression, and better quality of life. The rehabilitation period that lasts for up to 14 days includes medical supervision, physiotherapy, chest massage, and so on.

The patients who suffered from 50-60% lung damage recover within 5-6 months or even less depending on the state of a person.

According to the doctor, recovery from pneumonia of different origin takes long time and also depends on persons’ age, health, and the presence of pre-existing conditions.


Almaty   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital