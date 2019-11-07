Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Almaty presented at London’s largest tourism exhibition

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
7 November 2019, 10:58
LONDON. KAZINFORM Almaty city presented its stand at the World Travel Market London 2019 (WTM London 2019) annual international tourism exhibition at ExCel London, one of the British capital’s largest modern exhibition centres.

World Travel Market is a three-day event, which since 1980 has been considered one of the largest events in the tourism world and is intended exclusively for tourism professionals, the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in London informs.

The exhibition traditionally gathered tourism industry representatives from around the world. This large-scale event is annually attended by around 50,000 travel industry professionals, government officials, international media, London’s residents and guests.

Representatives of Kazakhstan’s tourism industry arrived in the UK with a genuine programme organised by the Almaty Tourism Board with the support of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the UK. The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UK Erlan Idrissov attended the opening ceremony of the Kazakhstan stand. He wished the participants fruitful work at the exhibition and emphasised the importance of untapping Kazakhstan’s tremendous tourism potential.

The visitors of the Kazakhstan stand had a unique opportunity to get acquainted with Kazakhstan’s culture, take a 3D tour of Almaty and the Almaty Region, taste Kazakh traditional food and familiarise with advertising and information materials about Almaty.

WTM London 2019 hosted such major Kazakh tourist companies and organisations as Visit Almaty, SkyWay LTD, Turan Asia, Global Air American Express, Tumar Trans, the Kazzhol Almaty Hotel and Air Astana national airline.

