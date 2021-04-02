Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Almaty prepares for third COVID-19 wave as COVID-19 variant cases rise

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
2 April 2021, 14:39
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – During today’s online press conference on the COVID-19 situation in Almaty city Mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev told why the city is placed in the «red zone» on the State’s COVID-19 map, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Almaty mayor, as of April 2, 2021, the city has reported 35,193 cases of the COVID-19 virus, including 24,012 symptomatic and 11,181 asymptomatic ones. 595 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the past 24 hours.

2,849 Almaty citizens, including 109 kids, are being treated for COVID-19 at the infectious diseases hospitals. Out of the 2,749, the number of patients with critical COVID-19 stands at 52, with severe COVID-19 – 531, and with moderate COVID-19 – 2,362. Those in I.U.C. number 157.

The COVID-19 situation in the city continues worsening, with the third COVID-19 wave began in early March with the arrival of the mutated COVID-19 strains (South African, Brazilian, and British).

The city’s labs have tested 113 samples for mutations, with the presence of the COVID-19 mutation in 63 samples being high and accounting for 56% COVID-19 cases in the city on average. The UK COVID-19 strain was found in 31 samples.

The mutated COVID-19 strains’ incubation period is said to be short, with all age groups being at risk, including kids less than one year old.


News
