Almaty posts around 2.5 thou fresh daily cases of COVID-19

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 2,491 new cases of the COVID-19 cases have been reported in Almaty city in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Almaty city’s health office, 195 people have been discharged from and 253 admitted to the hospitals in the city.

1,480 citizens of Almaty are receiving treatment for COVID-19 at the infectious diseases hospitals. 85 Almaty citizens with COVID-19 are in intensive care units, 18 on artificial lung ventilation, 29 on non-invasive artificial lung ventilation, and nine on high flow oxygen devices.

12,466 coronavirus patients, including 11,751 with mild and moderate symptoms and 715 with no symptoms, are under home observation in the city.

Over the past day, the first COVID-19 vaccine jab has been given to 1,920 people and both jabs to 1,927 in the city.

A total of 1,104,874 people have so far been given one jab of anti-COVID-19 vaccines in the city. Almaty citizens received both jabs number 1,049,998.

123,997 people aged over 60 years old have been so far vaccinated in the city.

As of today, the Pfizer vaccine has been given to 40,105 people, including 2,129 pregnant women, 8,726 nursing women, and 29,250 teenagers, in Almaty city. 140,994 citizens have been administered COVID-19 booster shots.



